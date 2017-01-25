Study: Wearable baby monitors can cause harm

Wearable monitors are designed to continually check breathing, pulse rate, oxygen levels and other vital signs. (Source: FOX photo)

Some doctors want parents to rethink their use of wearable baby monitors.

They say monitors with electronic sensors attached to socks, onesies and other garments alert parents with repeated false alarms. Doctors worry repeated false alarms are encouraging parents to have unnecessary tests performed on babies.

The wearable monitors are designed to continually check breathing, pulse rate, oxygen levels and other vital signs.



You can read more about the study of wearable baby monitors in Journal of the American Medical Association.

