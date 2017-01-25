Extension recommended for controversial boat ordinance - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Extension recommended for controversial boat ordinance

Written by: Ryan Naquin, Reporter
KENNER, LA (WVUE) -

The City of Kenner's Planning and Zoning Board made a recommendation Wednesday night to give boat owners another year to get into compliance with the city's controversial boat and trailer ordinance. 

The new regulation requires boats and enclosed trailers in Kenner city limits to be out of public view, meaning in a garage or a fenced back yard.

Code enforcers are set to start handing out $200 fines or even hauling people to jail for not following the ordinance starting this April. The recommendation looks to give boat owners until April 3, 2018 to come into compliance. 

The council will vote on the recommendation at the February 3rd meeting. 

"We've owned this boats for years, and I think that by them coming up all of the sudden saying that you can't keep your boats in your front yard it's not fair. I would love to get it in my back yard, but I can't. I don't have enough room," resident Tyrone Howard said. 

Edward Hoener got a notice from the city about his boat parked in his driveway, and it didn't leave him with many options. The notice urges him to do one of three things: find a storage facility for a minimum of $100 a month, sell his boat or sell his house and move. 

"Why hurt more than half of your constituents because you want to satisfy a few people who want everything to look beautiful? It is not possible in many neighborhoods," Hoener said.  

Many boat owners left the meeting saying they will spend the year fighting the ordinance instead of working toward compliance.  

"I hope that we can come together as a community and get it taken off, and we can keep our boats in the front yards," Howard said. 

"You're not going to win. The only way you're going to win is repeal your councilmen. That's the only way you're going to win," resident Frank Messina said.

No one in favor of the ordinance spoke at Wednesday's meeting. 

