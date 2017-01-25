Son of a Saint boys snorkel with the fish at Aquarium of the Ame - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Son of a Saint boys snorkel with the fish at Aquarium of the Americas

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Four boys from the Son of a Saint mentorship program experienced a face-to-mask introduction Wednesday to the aquatic animals of the Great Maya Reef at Audubon Aquarium.

The dive was part of a program between Son of a Saint and Audubon Nature Institute to create up-close and memorable experiences with wildlife for New Orleans area boys who have lost their fathers.

The two local non-profits launched the partnership this past August and have held a series of monthly behind-the-scenes experiences at the Zoo, Aquarium and Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

