Son of a Saint boys snorkel with the fish at Aquarium of the Americas

Four boys from the Son of a Saint mentorship program experienced a face-to-mask introduction Wednesday to the aquatic animals of the Great Maya Reef at Audubon Aquarium.

The dive was part of a program between Son of a Saint and Audubon Nature Institute to create up-close and memorable experiences with wildlife for New Orleans area boys who have lost their fathers.

The two local non-profits launched the partnership this past August and have held a series of monthly behind-the-scenes experiences at the Zoo, Aquarium and Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.