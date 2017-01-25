Son of a Saint boys snorkel with the fish at Aquarium of the Americas

Saturday, April 29 is election day for several parishes.more>>
But the city's promised take down of the statues could begin next week with Jefferson Davis in Mid-City.more>>
Mandeville Police along with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Coast Guard are currently searching for teen that went missing in Lake Pontchartrain Saturday afternoon.more>>
The New Orleans Saints have selected Miami defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad with their last pick of the draft.more>>
Jarrius J.J. Robertson is being prepped for a liver transplant that could happen in just hours. His dad Jordy Robertson says it's the happiest day of his life.more>>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.more>>
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.more>>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.more>>
