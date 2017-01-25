Son of a Saint boys snorkel with the fish at Aquarium of the Americas

The Saints have drafted Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara as their first pick of the third round of the NFL Draft.more>>
Since his trash talk went viral, Jarrius J.J. Robertson has had more excitement than most people see in a lifetime. But, behind the smile he deals with a serious liver condition and desperately needs a transplant.more>>
What is your reaction to being drafted by the Saints? “It’s a great feeling just hearing my name called I can’t even explain it right now with all my family around. Being able to come and be a part of that organization it’s amazing.more>>
The weekend begins with wind and coastal flood advisories. We should expect gusts over 40 mph at times especially near the Lake and Gulf into Sunday morning.more>>
State lawmakers believe they have found a way to stop the opioid epidemic at one of the sources, but not everyone is on board.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.more>>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.more>>
