Thibodaux man wanted in connection with multiple identity theft cases

Detectives say they tied Brent Poiencot, 40, to multiple cases where someone tried to open credit card accounts using someone else's personal information.

Investigators say they found evidence of identity theft in a search of Poiencot's residence.

The bond on his warrant is set at $100,000.

Anyone with information on Poiencot or where he might be found is asked to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's office or call Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

