Thunder blow past Pelicans

Anthony Davis left the game with another injury in the second quarter, Russel Westbrook put together another triple-double and Oklahoma City beat the New Orleans Pelicans for the third time this season 114-105, Wednesday night, in the Smoothie King Center.

Davis re-aggravated his quad injury and his absence in the middle of the Pelicans lineup was extremely noticeable as the Thunder took advantage by taking control of the low post.

Westbrooks' 27-points, 12-rebounds and 10-assists marked the 60th time in his career that he's finished with a triple-double, passing Larry Bird on the all-time list.

Solomon Hill and Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 14-points apiece as the Pelicans are now 2-2 on their current six game home stand that continues Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

