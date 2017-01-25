Tulane women run past Tulsa

Tulane (13-7, 4-3) rode the hot shooting of Kolby Morgan and Leslie Vorpahl Wednesday night, as the duo combined for 41 points to help power the Green Wave to a 70-65 win over the visiting Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-14, 2-5). The performances marked Morgan’s fifth-consecutive game with 20-plus points and Vorpahl’s third overall this season.

“First of all, this was a hard fought game. I thought Tulsa did a great job of staying in the game every time we took the momentum,” Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton stated. “I liked our execution in the last part of the game. We were able to maintain the lead once we got it. Once again, I thought it was a game our defense could have been better but Tulsa did a great job.”

Up next, the olive and blue close out the road gauntlet that is January with two more away contests starting Saturday at Cincinnati.

