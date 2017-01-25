Nicholls cruises past Houston Baptist

Senior Hope Pawlowski scored 15 of her career-high 24 points after the break and the Nicholls State women’s basketball team shot a scorching 63 percent in the second half to defeat Houston Baptist, 76-57, Wednesday night.

The win evened Nicholls’ (7-12) Southland Conference record to 4-4 and gave head coach DoBee Plaisance her 99th coaching victory as head coach of the Colonels. Plaisance will go for No. 100 on Saturday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

In fact, Nicholls' next three games will be on the road, beginning Saturday against the Islanders.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.