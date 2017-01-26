Source: Saints meet with Pitt QB Nate Peterman at Senior Bowl - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
MOBILE, AL (WVUE) -

The Saints met with Pittsburgh quarterback Nate Peterman at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, a source told FOX 8 Sports.

Meetings between prospects and teams happen all the time during Senior Bowl week. The Saints have met with several prospects including Peterman while doing their due diligence.

Peterman played for new LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada last season at Pittsburgh where he threw for 2855 yards and 27 touchdowns.

