Your Weather Authority: Cooler weather settles in through the weekend

Saturday, April 29 is election day for several parishes.more>>
But the city's promised take down of the statues could begin next week with Jefferson Davis in Mid-City.more>>
The Saints have drafted Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara as their first pick of the third round of the NFL Draft.more>>
Since his trash talk went viral, Jarrius J.J. Robertson has had more excitement than most people see in a lifetime. But, behind the smile he deals with a serious liver condition and desperately needs a transplant.more>>
What is your reaction to being drafted by the Saints? “It’s a great feeling just hearing my name called I can’t even explain it right now with all my family around. Being able to come and be a part of that organization it’s amazing.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.more>>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.more>>
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.more>>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
