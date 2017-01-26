Your Weather Authority: Cooler weather settles in through the weekend

As expected, the cold front crossed into the area overnight and cooler air is being ushered in by northerly winds.

Skies will clear this morning leaving plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 50s throughout the day, then they'll fall after sunset.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s on the north shore and mid-40s on the south shore.

The forecast is set on rinse and repeat through the weekend. A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive Saturday and that could allow a few clouds, but no rain is expected.

No freezes appear imminent for the south shore, but there could be a couple of nights flirting with a light freeze north of Lake Pontchartrain.

A gradual warm up is on the horizon for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.