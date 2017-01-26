NOPD arrests man wanted for second-degree murder - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD arrests man wanted for second-degree murder

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Charles Johnson (Source: NOPD) Charles Johnson (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Two violent suspects have been taken off the streets in the last day, according to a report from the New Orleans Police Department

Charles Johnson, 23, was arrested for second-degree murder.

The incident took place on December 11, 2016, in the 3300 block of DeArmas Street.

Johnson was arrested in the 1500 block of Madison Street, in Gretna, LA.

Chilita Hudson, 38, was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The incident occurred Friday in the 3300 block of Kabel Drive.

Hudson was arrested in the 2800 block of Perdido Street in the First District.

