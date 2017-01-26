NOPD arrests man wanted for second-degree murder

Saturday, April 29 is election day for several parishes.more>>
But the city's promised take down of the statues could begin next week with Jefferson Davis in Mid-City.more>>
Jarrius J.J. Robertson is being prepped for a liver transplant that could happen in just hours. His dad Jordy Robertson says it's the happiest day of his life.more>>
The Saints have drafted Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara as their first pick of the third round of the NFL Draft.more>>
Since his trash talk went viral, Jarrius J.J. Robertson has had more excitement than most people see in a lifetime. But, behind the smile he deals with a serious liver condition and desperately needs a transplant.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.more>>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.more>>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.more>>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
