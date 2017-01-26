NOPD: Woman shot in Chef Menteur Highway - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Woman shot in Chef Menteur Highway

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a Thursday morning New Orleans East shooting.

According to initial police reports, the incident happened in the 5800 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say one woman was shot in the arm.

No further details are currently available.

