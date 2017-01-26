Man arrested for sex with a minor now faces child porn charges

A Thibodaux man, already in jail for having sex with a 16-year-old girl, was arrested on child pornography charges after evidence was discovered in the initial investigation.

Randy Joseph Himel Jr., 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

Himel’s cell phone was seized and a search warrant was obtained.

During the search, 50 images of child pornography were recovered.

Himel remains in the Terrebonne Parish Jail with no bond.

Back in May, Himel was arrested on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Himel was already in jail in the Terrebonne Parish Jail on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, illegal use of narcotics in the presence of a person under the age of 17 among other drug related offenses.

During that investigation, it was discovered that Himel engaging in sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl.

Himel was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and bond was set at $20,000 in that case.

