Orleans coroner identifies man killed by NOPD, releases autopsy

The Orleans Parish Coroner has released the identity of a man shot and killed Tuesday by New Orleans police officers. The findings of an autopsy conducted in the investigation were also released.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse identified the man as 26-year-old Arties Manning.

"The decedent suffered a total of three gunshot wounds to his shoulder, his side, and his back, perforating multiple organs, including the lung, spleen, and liver,” Rouse’s report found. “There were no other findings of trauma. Three projectiles were recovered and will be forwarded to the NOPD for potential ballistic testing.

“In keeping with my in-custody death protocol, present at the autopsy performed on Mr. Manning were representatives from the Independent Police Monitor's office, Federal Consent Decree Monitor, the Public Integrity Bureau of the New Orleans Police Department, my Chief Pathologist, my Chief Investigator, and myself.”

Police Chief Michael Harrison said officers were watching an apartment in the 10000 block of Curran Boulevard at about 5:20 p.m., when for unknown reasons, two men inside the unit opened the front door and took off running.

A witness at the scene said one of the suspects pointed a gun at officers, and they fired at him, killing him.

Manning's mother, Natasha Manning, told our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune that her son had never been in trouble with the law except for a citation for fishing without a license. His name does not appear in online criminal court records for Orleans Parish or for Jefferson Parish.

Natasha Manning said her son got a job at a parking management company and had been promoted to management.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

