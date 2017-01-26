NOPD motorcycle officer thrown several feet after being struck by SUV

Saturday, April 29 is election day for several parishes.more>>
But the city's promised take down of the statues could begin next week with Jefferson Davis in Mid-City.more>>
First Round (11th)- Marshon Lattimore, CB Ohio St. It’s hard to knock the logic of picking the third or fourth highest rated player at number 11. Lattimore was almost unanimously viewed as the top cornerback in this draft. I viewed the position as the Saints second highest need. When the Saints picked here they had an abundance of defensive talent to choose from. Jonathan Allen, Derek Barnett and Malik Hooker were all on the board. The Saints went with Lattimore who has el...more>>
Wind and coastal flood advisories continue across the area this weekend with a strong low pressure system pushing across the center of the country.more>>
Mandeville Police along with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Coast Guard are currently searching for teen that went missing in Lake Pontchartrain Saturday afternoon.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.more>>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.more>>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.more>>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.more>>
