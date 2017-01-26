NOPD motorcycle officer thrown several feet after being struck by SUV

The NOPD is investigating a vehicle crash that injured an on-duty NOPD motorcycle officer Thursday at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Calliope streets.

Just before 1 p.m., NOPD officers on motorcycles were conducting escort training in the area. The instructor officer had closed the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Calliope streets to passing traffic, while a second officer following behind traveled through the intersection. At that time, a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV coming from the off-ramp from U.S. 90 B toward Tchoupitoulas Street disregarded the police-controlled intersection and crashed into the second officer’s motorcycle. The impact caused the officer to be thrown about 15-20 yards.

The officer was taken via EMS to the hospital with injuries to the back and leg.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, who was not injured in the incident, was found to be at fault for failure to obey a traffic-controlled intersection. No citations were issued in the incident. When asked for clarification, the NOPD sent the following:

"No citations were issued. The officers were taking part in a training exercise at the time of the incident. Citations are not issued under such circumstances. However, fault is determined for insurance purposes."

