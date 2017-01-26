Cool pattern sets in; plenty of sun expected

A series of cold fronts will keep temperatures at or slightly below normal for the next five days. It will also stay dry with no rain expected over the next week.

Highs will mostly be in the 50s to lower 60s by early next week, but by the middle of next week temperatures will rebound to around 70 degrees.

Overnight lows will flirt with freezing on the North Shore, but no freezing temperatures are expected in the city.

We should expect plenty of sun with just a few passing clouds from time to time.

