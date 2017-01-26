Vigil held for mom of 4 whose body was found in Bayou St. John

The children of a woman who was found dead in Bayou St. John can't understand why anyone would hurt their mom.

The body of 39-year-old Donielle Conerly was found Monday afternoon near the 4000 block of Davey Street. On Thursday, Conerly's loved ones planned to gather there for candlelight vigil.

"It is just so strange, so strange,” said Conerly’s daughter, Glynielle. “It's surreal."

Police said they found Donielle with a stocking tied tightly around her neck. They are investigating her death as a homicide.

Glynielle said her mother went missing early that morning sometime after 2 a.m.



"And that's not like mom to be out or go out into the streets, especially in the beginning of the week when she's getting the kids ready for school. That's not like her," Glynielle said.

Donielle, a mother of four, lived with her husband; two sons, ages 16 and 13; and an 8-year-old godchild. Glynielle said they searched for her mother all day Monday. That afternoon, they got word that a body had been found at Davey and Harrison, about 3 miles from Donielle's home.

"Sure enough, when we drove around there my mother's car was parked at Davey and Harrison,” Glynielle said.

She said Donielle’s body was in the water, and while police investigated, she said she couldn't help but notice how perfectly her mother's car was parked

"There was no force of entry,” Glynielle said. “Her purse was not scattered all over the car. I knew someone was with her because her purse was in the back seat. Somebody was with her."

Family and friends describe Donielle as a good person who deeply cared for children.

"She was kind. She was loving. If you ask me, a little bit too loving at times,” Glynielle said. “She didn't care - if you needed help, if she didn't have it, she would find a way to get it."

Glynielle said the death doesn’t make sense.

"I don't understand why they would hate her that much. I mean, what did she do you? Like, what did she do? Tell you no? What did she do?"

The family is hoping someone will come forward with the information police need to solve the case. Call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 if you can help.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.