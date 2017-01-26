Vigil held for mom of 4 whose body was found in Bayou St. John

Saturday, April 29 is election day for several parishes.more>>
But the city's promised take down of the statues could begin next week with Jefferson Davis in Mid-City.more>>
The controversy over the removal of the confederate-era monuments leads to a call for the New Orleans fire chief to step down.more>>
Voters from across the area took to the polls, Saturday, to vote for candidates for positions and propositionsmore>>
New Orleans police are investigating a vehicle accident in New Orleans East that claimed the life of an unidentified 32-year-old man.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.more>>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
Arkansas authorities have found the body they believe is the missing 9-year-old boy in Polk County. The body, believed to be 9-year-old Reilly James Scarbrough was found in a heavily wooded area west of Hatfield, AR just before noon, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff says the body was found with the help of Brian Bliss Travis. Travis was being held at Polk County Detention Center on unrelated charges. The sheriff anticipates he will be ...more>>
