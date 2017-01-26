House flipping makes a comeback - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

House flipping makes a comeback

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A booming housing market gives more people confidence to take the risk of flipping.

Researchers with the National Association of Realtors say flipped houses made up about six percent of all home sales in 2016. That's the highest level since 2006, when the country was on the verge of housing market collapse.

New Orleans ranks eighth on WalletHub's list of the best cities in the U.S. for house flippers.

