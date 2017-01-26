Teen wanted in Westwego murder, turns himself in to police

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's detectives say a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a man whose body was found in the courtyard of an apartment complex in unincorporated Westwego, has turned himself in to police.

Razaq Adekunle, 16, surrendered to police, Saturday, evening after learning that he was named a suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Freddie Carter, police say.

At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responding to reports of a subject shot at 970 Beechgrove Boulevard found the body of a male, later identified as Carter. He had sustained a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Adekunle will be booked with one count of second-degree murder.

