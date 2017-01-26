Saturday fundraiser to benefit family of beloved Domino's Pizza - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saturday fundraiser to benefit family of beloved Domino's Pizza driver

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Mike County (Source: Domino's) Mike County (Source: Domino's)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The Algiers Neighborhood President Council will host a "Take Back Algiers" pizza party honoring a popular Domino's Pizza delivery driver who was killed Monday while on the job.

The event will benefit the family of Michael "Mr. Mike" County. It will be held Saturday (Jan. 28) at 4855 Gen. Meyer Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"As part of the Take Back Algiers event, we are asking residents to bring their chairs and folding tables and come out to  Harry's Ace parking lot next to Domino's to support Michael's wife and family of four children," said Council Chairman Eric Songy. "We hope to raise as much as we can for his family in light of their loss."   

In addition, Domino's is donating 50 percent of all orders placed from Jan. 23-29 to County's family. Donations to the Michael County memorial Account will also be accepted at any local Chase bank branch or at any New Orleans-area Domio's.

The donations will be presented to the family by Feb. 6. 

For more information, can call Domino's Algiers at (504) 394-4653 or Eric Songy at (504) 382-0082.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    more>>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    more>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    more>>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    more>>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    more>>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly