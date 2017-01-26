Saturday fundraiser to benefit family of beloved Domino's Pizza driver

The Algiers Neighborhood President Council will host a "Take Back Algiers" pizza party honoring a popular Domino's Pizza delivery driver who was killed Monday while on the job.

The event will benefit the family of Michael "Mr. Mike" County. It will be held Saturday (Jan. 28) at 4855 Gen. Meyer Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"As part of the Take Back Algiers event, we are asking residents to bring their chairs and folding tables and come out to Harry's Ace parking lot next to Domino's to support Michael's wife and family of four children," said Council Chairman Eric Songy. "We hope to raise as much as we can for his family in light of their loss."

In addition, Domino's is donating 50 percent of all orders placed from Jan. 23-29 to County's family. Donations to the Michael County memorial Account will also be accepted at any local Chase bank branch or at any New Orleans-area Domio's.

The donations will be presented to the family by Feb. 6.

For more information, can call Domino's Algiers at (504) 394-4653 or Eric Songy at (504) 382-0082.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.