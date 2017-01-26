Saturday fundraiser to benefit family of beloved Domino's Pizza driver

New Orleans police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male in Algiers.more>>
Saturday, April 29 is election day for several parishes.more>>
But the city's promised take down of the statues could begin next week with Jefferson Davis in Mid-City.more>>
New Orleans police are working a homicide in the 9200 block of Airline Highway. Initial reports say one male victim was fatally shot. No other information is available at this time. FOX 8 will update when more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies investigate a homicide in Harvey. According to initial police report, deputies received a call from a woman who said she spotted her boyfriend, 32-year-old Darrell M. Peterson, through his front window lying on the floor inside his Scottsdale apartment in the 11 Hundred block of Scottsdale Dr. In Harvey. When deputies arrived the woman told them she last talked to Darrell Friday evening around 4:30. The back door to the apartm...more>>
The controversy over the removal of the confederate-era monuments leads to a call for the New Orleans fire chief to step down.more>>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.more>>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.more>>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.more>>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.more>>
