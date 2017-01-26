Person of interest sought in attempted homicide investigation

NOPD investigators want to talk to Christina Dorsey about a Thursday morning shooting.

Police say the victim was in the 5800 block of Chef Menteur Highway when someone fired shots at her.

The victim was shot in the right arm.

Police say Dorsey was seen fleeing the scene.

At this point Dorsey is not considered a suspect, but detectives believe she may have valuable information about the attempted homicide.

Police ask anyone with information to contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.