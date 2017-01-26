UNO Dominates McNeese St. 75-56

Erik Thomas had 17 points and Travin Thibodeaux added 10 with nine rebounds and four assists as New Orleans took control early to ride to a 75-56 win over McNeese State on Thursday night.

New Orleans had a 13-2 run to lead 21-9 midway through the first half. The Privateers (12-7, 7-1) pushed that to 40-22 at the break and coasted to its third straight win to remain atop the Southland Conference standings. New Orleans has won eight of its last nine, falling only to Sam Houston State 70-68.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.