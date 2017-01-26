Colonels fall to Houston Baptist 83-80

Reveal Chukwujekwu grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left, to lead Houston Baptist over Nicholls 83-80 on Thursday night.

Chukwujekwu's layup tied it at 78 with 1:22 to play, and Jalen Weber forced a turnover on the Colonels' next possession. Chukwujekwu hit a 3 to make it 81-78. Nicholls missed two 3-pointers before Ja'Dante' Frye's layup pulled the Colonels to 81-80 with two seconds left. Braxton Bonds made two free throws, and Colter Lasher forced a Nicholls' turnover to end it.

Frye and Johnathan Bell scored 21 points apiece to lead Nicholls (10-11, 3-5).

