Hundreds attend vigil in honor of murdered Westwego officer

Written by: Ryan Naquin, Reporter
WESTWEGO, LA (WVUE) -

More than 400 people attended a vigil Thursday in honor of Westwego Police Officer Michael Louviere, 26. Louviere was shot and killed last week after stopping to assist with what he believed to be a traffic accident.

The officer's wife and two young children attended the vigil in front of the police department. Westwego officers donned Louviere's badge number 44 over their own badges and gifts covered the fallen officer's cruiser. 

"I've been around law enforcement for a lot of years and you don't see Michael Louviere come around much. He was a young man who could make an arrest and pray with the subject he just arrested because Michael was truly a man of God," Chief Dwayne Munch said. 

Investigators say after working the overnight shift in Westwego, Louviere was on his way home when he stopped to help the with a traffic accident in Marrero. But while going to help the other victim in this case, Simone Veal, Veal's ex-lover shot the officer in the back of the head. 

"That selfless act of kindness will always define Michael Louviere, and though you may use a million words to describe love and commitment, this one act of his outweighs them all," said the Rev. Buddy Noel said. 

"It is a crime. You can't take that away. That emotion of anger is the first thing that you jump to. What I'd like to see more of, and I think I speak for Michael as well, is that we need more love in this world, and I think that's what he resembles, just genuine love," said Louviere's childhood friend Reese d'Aquin. 

Louviere served as a marine in Afghanistan before joining the police department 2015.

Officer Louviere's funeral is Friday with visitation starting at 9 a.m. at the White Dove Fellowship Church in Harvey. A funeral service and celebration of life will follow. 

Louviere will be laid to rest at the Westlawn Memorial Park in Gretna. 

