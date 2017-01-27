Your Weather Authority: Cooler air has arrived for a weekend visit

Cooler air has arrived. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal through the weekend.

Expect highs to reach the mid-50s today under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight a few spots north of Lake Pontchartrain could see a brief, light freeze. The south shore is likely to hover around the 40-degree mark.

High temperatures will remain in the 50s through the weekend. But by the middle of next week, the area will see the 70s again.

No rain is expected over the next seven days.

