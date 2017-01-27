Funeral held for slain Westwego officer Michael Louviere

It's a very somber day for many.

There was a steady flow of mourners at the visitation for slain Westwego police officer Michael Louviere.

There were officers and emergency personnel from all over the country arriving at the White Dove fellowship church to pay their respects.

For those in law-enforcement, they say they have a bond that they honor no matter what.

Michael Louviere, 26, was killed one week ago today.

Louviere had ended his shift and was on his way home when he saw what he thought was a traffic accident.

Louviere stopped to help when 32-year-old Sylvester holt shot him in the head.

Investigators called the killing a cold-blooded murder.

Louiviere was the father of two young children. He lived in Marrero and graduated first in his class at the police academy where he received multiple awards.

Louiviere was a Marine Who served in Iraq before joining the Westwego Police Department in 2015.

He was described as a loving father and husband who dedicated his life to serving his country and his community.

