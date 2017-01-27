SLU beaming with pride over Robert Alford's success

From Hammond High to SLU to the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl. It's been an unlikely journey for Robert Alford. Back at Southeastern, his success has become their success.

"It's pretty impressive," SLU head coach Ron Roberts said. "It's great for Rob, and he deserves it. He's a tremendous worker and worked real hard to get to this point in his life. But it's also great notoriety for our university and our football program."

Roberts coached Alford his senior year at SLU and said what he's doing now is not a shock.

"When he was here he had tremendous ability, but he worked extremely hard." Roberts sald. " That's one thing about Rob, he was that way in college he is 100 percent football all the time: his dedication, his commitment to his work ethic in what he is doing. So he has put himself in this postion not just with his ability. He's worked to get where he is at."

And his story is living proof that small school guys can play and be successful on the game's biggest stage.

"There's dreams from somebody that came here. His goals and his dreams came true. He's living it right now."

Alford does have one problem: he plays for the Falcons and his hometown is Saints country. While his college coach admits it is hard to pull for a Falcons player, everyone in Hammond just wants to see him successful.

