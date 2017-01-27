S&WB repairs will cause low water pressure in much of Uptown thi - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

S&WB repairs will cause low water pressure in much of Uptown this weekend

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
FOX 8 file photo FOX 8 file photo
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Sewerage & Water Board crews will be making valve and water line repairs in the Uptown Area on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents and businesses on several streets in a large part of the Uptown area may experience low water pressure at various times on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The streets and times are listed below.

Saturday, January 28, 2017

8 a.m. – noon

  • St. Charles Avenue from Amelia Street to Constantinople Street
  • General Taylor Street from St. Charles Avenue to Camp Street
  • Philip Street from Brainard Street to Baronne Street

Noon – 5 p.m.

  • Conery Street from Carondelet Street to St. Charles Avenue

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

  • Rev. John Raphael, Jr. Way from M.L. King, Jr. Blvd. to Felicity Street
  • Jackson Avenue from First Street to St. Andrew Street

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Nashville Avenue from South Claiborne Avenue to Freret Street
  • Magnolia Street from Nashville Avenue to Joseph Street
  • Clara Street from State Street to Jefferson Avenue

Sunday

8 a.m. – noon

  • St. Charles Avenue from Terpsichore Street to Calliope Street
  • Prytania Street from First Street to Sixth Street
  • Walnut Street from Perrier Street to St. Charles Avenue.

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

  • Pitt Street from Calhoun Street to Nashville Avenue
  • Conery Street from Arabella Street to Hurst Street

3 pm. – 5 p.m.

  • Arabella Street from St. Charles Avenue to Pitt Street

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-04-25 18:44:10 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-04-25 19:49:50 GMT

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    more>>

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    more>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    more>>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    more>>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    more>>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly