S&WB repairs will cause low water pressure in much of Uptown this weekend

Sewerage & Water Board crews will be making valve and water line repairs in the Uptown Area on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents and businesses on several streets in a large part of the Uptown area may experience low water pressure at various times on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The streets and times are listed below.

Saturday, January 28, 2017

8 a.m. – noon

St. Charles Avenue from Amelia Street to Constantinople Street

General Taylor Street from St. Charles Avenue to Camp Street

Philip Street from Brainard Street to Baronne Street

Noon – 5 p.m.

Conery Street from Carondelet Street to St. Charles Avenue

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Rev. John Raphael, Jr. Way from M.L. King, Jr. Blvd. to Felicity Street

Jackson Avenue from First Street to St. Andrew Street

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Nashville Avenue from South Claiborne Avenue to Freret Street

Magnolia Street from Nashville Avenue to Joseph Street

Clara Street from State Street to Jefferson Avenue

Sunday

8 a.m. – noon

St. Charles Avenue from Terpsichore Street to Calliope Street

Prytania Street from First Street to Sixth Street

Walnut Street from Perrier Street to St. Charles Avenue.

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pitt Street from Calhoun Street to Nashville Avenue

Conery Street from Arabella Street to Hurst Street

3 pm. – 5 p.m.

Arabella Street from St. Charles Avenue to Pitt Street

