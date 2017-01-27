NOLA Weekend: Plan Your Weekend: Jan. 27 – 29

Friday, Jan. 27

King Cake History & Making Class

Celebrate king cake at Dryades Public Market.

Join them for a history lesson about king cake, and learn to make one at home.

The free class starts at 5 p.m.

For more information click here: http://www.dryadespublicmarket.com/events/king-cake-history-making-class-2/

Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29

Nola Home Show

Designers, landscapers and home makeover celebrities appear this weekend at one of the largest home shows in New Orleans.

The NOLA Home Show has more than 100 exhibitors ranging from appliances to window coverings.

Show features include a cooking stage and ask a designer.

Tickets prices range from $5 to $13.

As a good will gesture, the show will offer free tickets to Baton Rouge residents affected by the massive flooding that took place last August.

Also on Friday, “Hero Friday,” free tickets will be given to all active and retired military, police and fire personnel.

For more information click here: http://nolahomeshow.com/

The Lion King’ at the Saenger Theatre

The Serengeti comes alive in New Orleans with the award-winning Broadway show, The Lion King.

Based on the Disney movie, families will experience the visually stunning musical featuring their favorite characters and songs.

Ticket prices start at $45.

The show closes on Sunday, Jan. 29.

For more information click here: http://www.saengernola.com/shows/the-lion-king

Saturday, Jan. 28

Monster Jam

Start your engines, and make your way to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the 2017 Monster Jam.

Grave Digger, Max-D, Gas Monkey Garage and others put their skills on display for a night of exciting entertainment.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for standard ticket holders, and the show begins at 7 p.m. Party pass holders gain access at 2:30 p.m.

They will have the opportunity to visit the venue floor, see the trucks up close and meet some of the drivers.

For more information click here: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/new-orleans-la-0

Twilight Racing Series at the New Orleans Fairgrounds

Watch the thoroughbreds race Saturday at the Fairgrounds’ Twilight Racing Series.

Guests can enjoy live music by The Wise Guys in the clubhouse. DJ G will keep folks entertained in the beer garden.

The first race starts at 3 p.m.

For more information click here: https://www.fairgroundsracecourse.com/calendar/day/2017-01-28

Royal Rex Den Tour

Join WYES and the Rex Organization for the Royal Rex Den Tour on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Get an up-close look at the historic krewe’s floats and memorabilia.

Rarely open to the public, this is your chance to learn more about the creative and technical process of creating floats.

Sunday, Jan. 29

2017 King Cake Festival

How many pieces of king cake can one eat?

Find out at the 2017 King Cake Festival on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 20 vendors with king cakes ranging from traditional to unique bring their sweet confections to Champions Square.

The festival kicks off with a family-friendly run where costumes are encouraged.

See live performances from Remedy, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars and Flow Tribe.

The event benefits Ochsner Hospital for Children.

For more information click here: http://kingcakefestival.org/

