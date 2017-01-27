NOPD: Man shot in New Orleans East - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Man shot in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Associated Press) (Source: Associated Press)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A man was shot Friday morning in New Orleans East.

According to preliminary reports, New Orleans Police Department investigators are on the scene of a shooting in the 7600 block of Burke Avenue.

Police say one man was shot.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-04-25 18:44:10 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-04-25 19:49:50 GMT

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    more>>

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    more>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    more>>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    more>>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    more>>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly