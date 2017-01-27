Mandeville man charged with cruelty after infant lands in ICU

An 18-year-old father is arrested after his infant son was brought to a hospital with internal bleeding in his head.

Stephen Michael Dufresne, 18, of Mandeville is charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Police responded to Lakeview Regional Hospital Thursday morning after the one-month-old baby boy was brought to the hospital with internal bleeding to his head.

The boy was brought to the emergency room late Wednesday night by his grandmother after she found him limp and having difficulty breathing.

The boy was later airlifted to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans where he remains in critical condition in the Pediatric ICU.

The nature of the child’s injuries and interviews with parents prompted police to arrest Dufresne.

Dufresne was booked into the St Tammany Parish Jail.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has also been notified of the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

