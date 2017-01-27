Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Dave Matthews, coming to Jazz Fest 2017

The lineup for Jazz Fest 2017 is full of Heartbreakers and Wonder and Snoop Dogg oh boy.

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and Snoop Dogg are just a few of the big names coming to the New Orleans Fairgrounds this year.

Below is a list of acts already confirmed.

The list will be updated by date soon.

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Kings of Leon, Usher & The Roots, Harry Connick, Jr., Meghan Trainor, Lorde, Snoop Dogg, Alabama Shakes, Pitbull, Widespread Panic, Trey Anastasio Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Earth, Wind & Fire, Wilco, Darius Rucker, Patti LaBelle, NAS with guests The Soul Rebels, Buddy Guy, The Meters, George Benson, Aaron Neville, Corinne Bailey Rae, Irma Thomas, Elle King, Dr. John, Jonny Lang, Tower of Power, Jon Batiste and Stay Human, Amos Lee, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Big Freedia, Maze feat. Frankie Beverly, The Revivalists, Leon Bridges, Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk, Dawes, Galactic, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, Blues Traveler, The Mavericks, Rhiannon Giddens, The Lone Bellow, Rebirth Brass Band, Big Sam's Funky Nation, Boney James, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Margo Price, JohnnySwim, Lake Street Dive, The Joey Alexander Trio, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton, Richard Smallwood & Vision, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Anders Osborne, Tab Benoit, Sonny Landreth, Boyfriend, Chocolate Milk, Jon Cleary, Erica Campbell of Mary Mary, Kenny Barron Trio, Davell Crawford, William Bell, Walter "Wolfman" Washington & the Roadmasters, John Boutte, Deacon John, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, Cuba comes to Jazz Fest: Los Van Van, Chucho Valdes Quintet, Gente de Zona, The Pedrito Martinez Group & The Rumba, Telmary y Habana Sana, Adonis y Osain del Monte, Septeto Santiaguero, Changui Guantanamo, Septeto Nacional Ignacio Pineiro, Dayme Arocena, Conga Los Hoyos, Grupo Caury, y mucho mas, Lee Konitz Quartet, Nicholas Payton & Afro Caribbean Mixtape, Paul Porter, A Tribute to Pete Fountain, Ellis Marsalis, New Orleans Classic R&B Revue feat. Clarence "Frogman" Henry, Al "Carnival Time" Johnson, and Robert Parker with the Bobby Cure Band, The Jazz Epistles featuring Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya and Hugh Masekela, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, New Orleans R&B Divas featuring The Dixie Cups, Jean Knight, and Wanda Rouzan, Henry Butler's Jambalaya Band, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective, Marcia Ball, Mokoomba of Zimbabwe, PJ Morton, Wayne Toups, The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas, Cowboy Mouth, Hot 8 Brass Band, Tucka, Kathy Taylor and Favor, Lakou Mizik of Haiti, Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars, George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Cyril Neville & SwampFunk, Honey Island Swamp Band, Bonerama, Joe Louis Walker, Meschiya Lake & the Little Big Horns, Big Chief Donald Harrison, Roddie Romero & the Hub City Allstars, John Mooney & Bluesiana, Tank and The Bangas, Royal Teeth, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, SFJAZZ Collective Plays the Music of Miles Davis, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Judith Owen & Krewe de Jude, Eddie Cotton & the Mississippi Cotton Club, Eric Lindell, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, The Travelin' McCourys, Sweet Crude, Motel Radio, Mia Borders, Kristin Diable & The City, Magnificent 7, Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings' Swamp Pop Revue feat. GG Shinn, T.K. Hulin & Tommy McLain, A Salute to Louis Armstrong featuring Hugh Masekela and Dr. Michael White, A Tribute to Buckwheat Zydeco featuring Nathan Williams, C.J. Chenier, Corey Ledet, and the Ils Sont Parti Band, A Tribute to Jo "Cool" Davis, The Clark Sisters, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band featuring Thais Clark, Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias, The New Orleans Hip Hop Experience ft. Sqad Up, Denisia, Roca B and T-Ray The Violinist and Dreams 2 Reality, Jason Marsalis, Pine Leaf Boys, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Marc Broussard, Creole String Beans, New Orleans Suspects, Dale Watson and His Lone Stars, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, DJ Shub, Lil' Buck Sinegal Blues Band with special guest Barbara Lynn, Little Freddie King Blues Band and more.

The complete lineup can be found here.

