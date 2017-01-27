Gov. Edwards to issue call for another special session

Louisiana is not getting a break on budget crises.

Governor John Bel Edwards told state lawmakers Friday that he will issue a formal call next week for a special session.

The shortfall for the current fiscal year is $304.2 million.

Edwards said there are no easy solutions and deep budget cuts will be necessary.

"While we're certainly no stranger to budget deficits, the cuts that we're going to make to address this particular deficit are going to be deep and they're going to be painful," said the governor.

Edwards wants the special session to begin on February 13.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.