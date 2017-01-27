Who Dat Making Headlines: Matthew McConaughey packs on 40 pounds for new role

Actor Matthew McConaughey shed near 50 pounds for his 2013 character in "Dallas Buyers Club" but now he's packed on 40 pounds for his new role in "Gold."

The story is loosely based on the real-life event of the 1990's Bre-X gold mining scandal. McConaughey viewed his character, Kenny Wels, as someone who consumed life through food and drink or expressing a wide range of emotions.

"If a character allows me to mentally, physically, spiritually inhabit them, to this extent that's so much fun with me for my job. It's an extra, another piece of the commitment," said McConaughey.

The actor said he never skipped pizza nights or a chance to enjoy cheeseburgers and beer while prepping for the film. By the time filming started, McConaughey weighed in at 217 pounds.

Women on the Silver Screen

Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue celebrates women on the silver screen.

The new magazine features 11 actresses who covered a wide range of cinematic styles of 2017. All are up for Oscar nominations with Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, and Ruth Negga in the best actress category. In the glamorous issue, you'll find the story of each woman and their contribution to film in 2017. The A-list stars look stunning in their floor-length gowns including Portman showing off her perfect baby bump in pink.

The Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair is available on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles on February 2, and nationally February 7.

Razzie Awards

The Razzie Awards rounded up the year's worst in filmmaking.

The comedy "Zoolander 2" leads with nine nominations and superhero clash "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" landed eight. Some of the actors that are up for nominations include Robert De Niro in "Dirty Grandpa," Julia Roberts in "Mother's Day," and Johnny Depp in "Alice Through the Looking Glass."

Winners will be announced February 25.

