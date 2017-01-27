Monster Jam could cause delays around the dome

Drivers could see heavy traffic downtown due to Monster Jam this Saturday.

The show starts at 7 pm Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with activities before the main event. The Total Access Party starts at 1:30 p.m. and the Pit Party will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Parking garages to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will open at noon. The cost for parking is $20. As spots are limited, drivers are strongly urged to plan ahead.

If you plan to park on the street, be mindful of how and where you park to avoid being ticketed.

