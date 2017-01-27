Police need help identifying suspect in a Lakeview vehicle burglary

The NOPD needs help identifying a man suspected in a vehicle burglary in Lakeview.

According to police, it happened January 22, 2017, in the 6000 General Haig Street.

Police say At about 2:55 a.m., an unknown black male entered the victim’s unlocked Buick Enclave that was parked in front of the victim’s residence and removed several DVDs that were kept in the vehicle. The subject paced around the area for a few moments following the burglary.

The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, short hair and a beard.



Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact Third District detective at 658-6030