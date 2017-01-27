Police need help identifying suspect in a Lakeview vehicle burglary

Saturday, April 29 is election day for several parishes.more>>
But the city's promised take down of the statues could begin next week with Jefferson Davis in Mid-City.
New Orleans police have opened an investigation after a man's body was found in a storm drain in the Seventh Ward.
Stormy conditions are moving on as we move into the evening hours.
New Orleans police are working a homicide in the 9200 block of Airline Highway. Initial reports say one male victim was fatally shot. No other information is available at this time. FOX 8 will update when more information becomes available.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It's all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
