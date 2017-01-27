David: Cool and dry weekend ahead

The cooler air is here, and temperatures will remain slightly below normal through the weekend. Clouds will stick around on Saturday with a better chance for some sun the farther north you are.

A lot of sun is expected on Sunday and that will be the case into next week.

Lows will flirt with freezing on the northshore over the weekend and into Monday.

A warming trend begins by Tuesday of next week. Highs will return to the 70s by the end of the week.

No rain is expected over the next seven days.

