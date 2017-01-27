Hollygrove woman held at gunpoint while son watches helplessly

A mother was held up at gunpoint inside her apartment while her teenage son could only watch helplessly. But they weren't the only ones the gunman may have gone after.

It happened Thursday night just after 10 p.m. in the Hollygrove neighborhood. The victim said when she heard a knock on her door in the 3500 block of Cambronne Street, she figured it was a neighbor stopping by.

“When I answered the door, they put the gun right in my face and forced me into the apartment with the gun and asked me for my money,” the victim said.

She said three armed men pushed their way inside, and the frantic moments that followed seemed to drag on in slow motion.

“When he realized we didn’t have any money, he told me to get on the ground on my knees and pointed the gun further into my face,” she said.

The victim lives with her sister's family, and the five children living there – all of them under 13 years old – were home at the time. The victim said most were in a back room, but her son was on the couch playing a video game on his computer.

As the robbery unfolded, he typed a call for help to his friends online.

“I just kept thinking, just don’t hurt him. Please don’t hurt him. That's all I could think,” the victim said.

Hearing the commotion, the woman's brother-in-law came out from a back room and confronted the robbers.

“And they got scared, thank God,” she said. “They got scared when my brother-in-law came out and took off. Otherwise I don’t know what they would have done.

It was over as quickly as it started.

“They got scared and took off backwards pointing guns at us,” the victim said. “I just shut the door, locked it and called police right away.”

The robbers left empty-handed, but police said they tried again about a half-hour later, forcing their way into another apartment in the same block, demanding cash from a man who lives there.

Once again, the gunmen got away with nothing, but they are still on the loose. As for the woman, she said it’s a miracle she survived.

“God was definitely looking out for us, and he definitely had his hand on us, because there was three guys with guns and nobody got hurt,” she said.

Anyone with information about the gunmen is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.