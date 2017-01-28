Triple shooting in Treme leaves one woman dead

One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting late Friday night.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Claiborne and Orleans avenues. Upon arrival they discovered a light colored Nissan sedan with Texas license plates. Inside the vehicle were three women suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street, however, the victims continued to Claiborne and Orleans after being shot.

The passenger in the back seat was pronounced dead on the scene and the other victims were transported to the hospital.

The two surviving victims are estimated to be between 19 and 20 years old. Their condition is unknown at this time. Names have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

The Orleans Parish coroner will release the victim's name and will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

