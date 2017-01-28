Triple shooting in Treme leaves one woman dead

Saturday, April 29 is election day for several parishes.more>>
But the city's promised take down of the statues could begin next week with Jefferson Davis in Mid-City.more>>
Haraquon Degruy's trial begins just two weeks after her co-defendant was sentenced to life in prison.more>>
The work week starts with nice weather. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies while a nice breeze blows.more>>
Traffic is being diverted to Read Boulevard.more>>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.more>>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.more>>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.more>>
Animal Adventure Park will announce the baby's name Monday live on Good Morning America. The announcement is supposed to come during the 8 a.m. hour of the show.more>>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.more>>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.more>>
The first shark bite of the season has some beach goers on alert. ...more>>
From the inside of two bathrooms, people described the tornado as a deafening experience.
Everyone attendant made it out of the storm safely.more>>
From the inside of two bathrooms, people described the tornado as a deafening experience.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.more>>
A family member said the child was touching a household cord laying in water. It appears as though it was a 110 volt household outlet.more>>
