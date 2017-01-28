NOPD searching for 2 suspects who robbed Mid-City bar

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Mid-City bar early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Telemachus Street.

According to police, two unknown black males wearing masks entered the Twelve Mile Limit bar. One of the males who was armed with an assault rifle told patrons not to move. The other suspect went behind the bar and demanded the cash in the register. The employee complied and the two suspects fled the scene on foot, grabbing the bar tip jar while exiting.

Both suspects were described as tall, thin black males. One suspect reportedly had a raspy voice and was estimated to be middle-aged.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the First District Investigative Unit at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

