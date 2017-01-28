2 men shot and killed in St. Roch neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Police say they received a call around 12:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 2200 block of Port Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men along the side of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

