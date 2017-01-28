Bruce: Clouds clear Sunday as cool temps hang on

It has been a cool and cloudy start to the weekend so far as temps have hovered in the middle 50's. Lows north in the lower-to-mid 30's and upper 30's to mid 40's South Shore.

Lots of sun is expected on Sunday and that will be in the case into next week.

Lows will flirt with freezing on the North Shore tonight and Sunday night.

A warming trend begins by Tuesday of next week. Highs will return to the 70's by the end of the week.

No rain is expected through the end of next week. Late weekend, rain chances move in for Saturday pm and Sunday.

-Bruce Katz

-Bruce Katz

