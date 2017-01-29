Winners of 4th annual Chili in the Channel announced - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Winners of 4th annual Chili in the Channel announced

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Professional and amateur cooks competed for bragging rights at the 4th Annual Chili in the Channel event, Saturday. The event was held at Renew Sci-Tech Academy. The overall champion at the event is awarded the Golden Chili Pot. 

The following is a list of the winners from the event: 

Golden Chili Pot (Overall Champion) - Mid City Yacht Club

Best Professional Chili - SLA Management

People's Choice Award - Netflix & Chili (Charlie Mann)

