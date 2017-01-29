Winners of 4th annual Chili in the Channel announced

Professional and amateur cooks competed for bragging rights at the 4th Annual Chili in the Channel event, Saturday. The event was held at Renew Sci-Tech Academy. The overall champion at the event is awarded the Golden Chili Pot.

The following is a list of the winners from the event:

Golden Chili Pot (Overall Champion) - Mid City Yacht Club

Best Professional Chili - SLA Management

People's Choice Award - Netflix & Chili (Charlie Mann)

