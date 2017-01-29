Winners of 2017 King Cake Fest announced - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Winners of 2017 King Cake Fest announced

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Twenty-six bakeries participated in the annual King Cake Festival, held Sunday, in Champions Square. The proceeds from the event went towards pediatric programs at Ochsner Hospital for Children. 

The following is a list of the winners: 

PEOPLE’S CHOICE:             Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery
BEST PRESENTATION:                        Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery (Banana Foster King Cake)
BEST NON-TRADITIONAL:                   Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery (Banana Foster King Cake)
BEST TRADITIONAL:                            The Cocoa Bean Bakery & Café
MOST LIKELY TO REPLACE A MEAL:  Maurice French Pastries (Cake Benedict)
MOST UNIQUE:                                    The Cocoa Bean Bakery & Café (Apple King Cake Hand Pies)

