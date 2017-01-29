President Trump issues statement regarding executive order concerning extreme vetting

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that an assistant bank manager in Tallulah was sentenced to eight months in prison for stealing more than $24,000 from customer accounts.more>>
The young men of Son of a Saint Foundation often get lessons in life. Their lives have taken twists and turns some couldn’t imagine, but they’ve found each other through this mentoring program.more>>
It seems that everywhere you look in the Cajun town of Rayne, you see frogs. They’re on the sidewalks, in front of stores, the police station and fire house, and the court house. And about two dozen frog murals are painted on the sides of buildings.more>>
Surveillance video from an Algiers home shows how two men rummaged through an unlocked car. Police are looking for those two men in connection with several vehicle burglaries in the 2400 block of Halsey Avenue on April 26 between 11 p.m. and midnight.more>>
Recreational fishermen across the Gulf Coast will only have three days to fish for red snapper in federal waters this summer. The government announced the shortened season Tuesday.more>>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.more>>
