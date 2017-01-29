President Trump issues statement regarding executive order concerning extreme vetting

President Donald Trump has issued a statement, regarding the recent executive order concerning extreme vetting. Pres. Trump issued the statement on his Facebook page, Sunday evening.

The statement comes two days after the executive order was issued, which placed travel bans on people from seven countries in the Middle East while the administration tries to strengthen screening of visitors and refugees from certain countries in an attempt to prevent terror attacks.

The following is the statement from President Trump:

"America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave.

We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting.

This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.

I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering."

