Falcons arrive in Houston as the underdogs for Super Bowl LI

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are three-point underdogs in Super Bowl LI. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Atlanta Falcons arrived in Houston this afternoon to continue their preparations for Super Bowl LI. The four-time Super Bowl champ New England Patriots arrive on Monday.

The Falcons will be participating in their first Super Bowl since 1998. They lost that contest to the Denver Broncos 34-19. The Patriots on the other hand will be playing in their ninth "Big One".

Falcons head coach, Dan Quinn, coached in two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. His squad was 1-1 in such games. Losing the last one to the Patriots.This will be Quinn's first SB as a head coach. Bill Belichick is 4-2 in the final game on the NFL calendar.

Las Vegas has installed the Patriots as three-point favorites.

