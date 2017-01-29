Falcons arrive in Houston as the underdogs for Super Bowl LI - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Falcons arrive in Houston as the underdogs for Super Bowl LI

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are three-point underdogs in Super Bowl LI. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are three-point underdogs in Super Bowl LI. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The Atlanta Falcons arrived in Houston this afternoon to continue their preparations for Super Bowl LI. The four-time Super Bowl champ New England Patriots arrive on Monday.

The Falcons will be participating in their first Super Bowl since 1998. They lost that contest to the Denver Broncos 34-19. The Patriots on the other hand will be playing in their ninth "Big One".

Falcons head coach, Dan Quinn, coached in two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. His squad was 1-1 in such games. Losing the last one to the Patriots.This will be Quinn's first SB as a head coach. Bill Belichick is 4-2 in the final game on the NFL calendar.

Las Vegas has installed the Patriots as three-point favorites. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Adrian Peterson eager to embark on Saints tenure

    Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    After playing in just 21 games the last three seasons and changing teams for the first time in his career, Adrian Peterson is eager to take the field as a member of the Saints. 

    more>>

    After playing in just 21 games the last three seasons and changing teams for the first time in his career, Adrian Peterson is eager to take the field as a member of the Saints. 

    more>>

  • Peterson: I have a lot of years left

    Peterson said he still has years left in his career (nfl.com).Peterson said he still has years left in his career (nfl.com).
    Don't call new Saints running back Adrian Peterson over the hill At 32, Peterson is convinced he is not done. "One thing that I really just dislike about the NFL is kind of how you allow people to put guys in a box, especially running backs." Peterson told reporters." After that 30-mark like guys are going downhill and that's not necessarily the case.  In my mind, I feel like I have a lot of years left. I feel like I'll have the opportunity to retire when I f...more>>
    Don't call new Saints running back Adrian Peterson over the hill At 32, Peterson is convinced he is not done. "One thing that I really just dislike about the NFL is kind of how you allow people to put guys in a box, especially running backs." Peterson told reporters." After that 30-mark like guys are going downhill and that's not necessarily the case.  In my mind, I feel like I have a lot of years left. I feel like I'll have the opportunity to retire when I f...more>>

  • Nick Saban agrees to 8 year extension at Alabama

    Nick Saban agrees to 8 year extension at Alabama

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:08:29 GMT
    Source: WBRC videoSource: WBRC video

    Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.

    more>>

    Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly