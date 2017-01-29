Falcons arrive in Houston as the underdogs for Super Bowl LI

After playing in just 21 games the last three seasons and changing teams for the first time in his career, Adrian Peterson is eager to take the field as a member of the Saints.more>>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.more>>
The New Orleans Saints wasted no time after the 2017 NFL Draft adding to their crop of free agents.more>>
Can the Saints win more than 8 games? NFL 2017 regular season win totals were revealed by Las Vegas sportsbook South Point on Sunday.more>>
