Wizards win fourth straight, 107-94 over Pelicans

John Wall had 18 points and 19 assists, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and the Washington Wizards extended their winning streak to four with a 107-94 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.



Marcin Gortat had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards. They briefly squandered a 17-point halftime lead, but regained control for good with a pivotal 8-0 run in the middle of the third quarter that was highlights by 3s by Beal and Morris.



Anthony Davis had 36 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots, but as with a handful of Pelicans losses this season, he didn't have enough help. Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 assists, and Donatas Motiejunas added 10 points.

