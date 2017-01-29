Wizards win fourth straight, 107-94 over Pelicans - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Wizards win fourth straight, 107-94 over Pelicans

Source: Pelicans team website Source: Pelicans team website
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - -

John Wall had 18 points and 19 assists, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and the Washington Wizards extended their winning streak to four with a 107-94 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.
    
Marcin Gortat had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards. They briefly squandered a 17-point halftime lead, but regained control for good with a pivotal 8-0 run in the middle of the third quarter that was highlights by 3s by Beal and Morris.
    
Anthony Davis had 36 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots, but as with a handful of Pelicans losses this season, he didn't have enough help. Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 assists, and Donatas Motiejunas added 10 points.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SportsMore>>

  • Adrian Peterson eager to embark on Saints tenure

    Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    After playing in just 21 games the last three seasons and changing teams for the first time in his career, Adrian Peterson is eager to take the field as a member of the Saints. 

    more>>

    After playing in just 21 games the last three seasons and changing teams for the first time in his career, Adrian Peterson is eager to take the field as a member of the Saints. 

    more>>

  • Peterson: I have a lot of years left

    Peterson said he still has years left in his career (nfl.com).Peterson said he still has years left in his career (nfl.com).
    Don't call new Saints running back Adrian Peterson over the hill At 32, Peterson is convinced he is not done. "One thing that I really just dislike about the NFL is kind of how you allow people to put guys in a box, especially running backs." Peterson told reporters." After that 30-mark like guys are going downhill and that's not necessarily the case.  In my mind, I feel like I have a lot of years left. I feel like I'll have the opportunity to retire when I f...more>>
    Don't call new Saints running back Adrian Peterson over the hill At 32, Peterson is convinced he is not done. "One thing that I really just dislike about the NFL is kind of how you allow people to put guys in a box, especially running backs." Peterson told reporters." After that 30-mark like guys are going downhill and that's not necessarily the case.  In my mind, I feel like I have a lot of years left. I feel like I'll have the opportunity to retire when I f...more>>

  • Nick Saban agrees to 8 year extension at Alabama

    Nick Saban agrees to 8 year extension at Alabama

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:08:29 GMT
    Source: WBRC videoSource: WBRC video

    Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.

    more>>

    Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly