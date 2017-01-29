Nicondra: A dry week ahead

The sun came out on Sunday and made for a very pleasant day with cool and comfortable conditions. Sunday's highs made it into the middle 60's with a bit of a breeze as the upper trough moved east and the area ended up in a northwest flow.

Overnight Sunday into Monday will be cool once again with overnight lows in the 30's north and 40's south.

Warmer conditions move in for Tuesday and the gradual warm up continues through the week into next weekend. Highs will return to the 70's.

With no real triggers rain will stay away until at least next weekend. A front approaches Sunday putting rain back in the forecast, but that's a long way out.

-Nicondra Norwood

