Pelicans hit a Wall against Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans ran into a wall Sunday night, John Wall. The Washington Wizards guard poured in 18-points and had 19-assists as the Wiz beat the Pels, 107-94.

Anthony Davis did all he could for the Pelicans, finishing with 36-points and 17-rebounds. Jrue Holiday also contributed 26-points and dished out another 11-assists but it wasn't nearly enough because they couldn't contain Wall.

The Pelicans finished their longest home stand of the season, six games, 3-3 and currently sit three games back of the Denver Nuggets, who are in the eight and final playoff spot. The Pelicans hit the road for three-consecutive games, beginning Tuesday night in Toronto.

